Sherezade Panthaki Tiny Screen Concert

Sheer joy. Sherezade Panthaki's Tiny Screen Concert on May 20.

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano, is one of the most highly sought-after singers in early music, celebrating an international career in music of the Baroque and beyond. She enjoys ongoing collaborations with some of the world's leading conductors and ensembles, including Nicholas McGegan, Masaaki Suzuki (with whom she made her New York Philharmonic debut), Mark Morris, Bach Collegium Japan, the Boston Early Music Festival, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the NDR Radio orchestra of Hannover (Germany), the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, and several others. She is a founding member of Kaleidoscope, a new and racially-diverse vocal octet featuring some of the best early music singers in the US, and has been the vocal coordinator and featured soprano soloist for the Bach Virtuosi Festival in Portland, Maine since 2018. Ms. Panthaki is an active and passionate music educator, frequently called upon to give masterclasses and guest lectures at universities across the United States.

She currently teaches voice lessons to scholarship winners and graduate conducting students at Yale University. Born and raised in India, Ms. Panthaki began her musical education at an early age. Following intensive study and earning national distinction as a young pianist, she turned to singing and found a more personal and expressive means to connect with audiences. She holds an Artist Diploma with top honors from the Yale School of Music and the Yale Institute of Sacred Music, where she was the winner of multiple awards of distinction. She earned a Master’s degree from the University of Illinois, and a Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Ms. Panthaki's 2019 debut performances of Handel’s Samson with the NDR Radiophilharmonie in Hannover, Germany, elicited the review "With her exuberant virtuosity, with her elegance and powerful radiance, Panthaki is a new, trailblazing type among the female singers of old music — she is a highly dramatic soprano of the Baroque, an Isolde in one of Handel's oratorios. When she sings, it is not simply an aria; it is an event." (Hannoversche Allgemeine, June 2019).

More information about Ms. Panthaki and her concert calendar can be found at: sherezadepanthaki.com

Facebook: Sherezade Panthaki, soprano