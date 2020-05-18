Maya French Tiny Screen Concert

Violinist and Managing Director for Palaver Strings Maya French performed live via Zoom.us on June 16.

She has had the opportunity to study and perform at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, Orford Music Academy, Manchester Music Festival, Virginia String Quartet Seminar, and Kinhaven Music School. Maya received her BMA in Violin Performance from Boston University in 2015 under the direction of Bayla Keyes. Currently she works as the founder, violinist, faculty member, and Managing Director for Palaver Strings, as a violin faculty member at Bay Chamber Concerts Music School, and as the Education Director for Chamber Music Now in Portland, Oregon. In addition, Maya has worked as a Teaching Artist Fellow at Massachusetts Cultural Council, 317 Main Rise & Shine Violin Program, and at Bridge Boston Charter School's El Sistema-inspired strings program. She is certified in as a teacher of the Suzuki Violin method and a method of early-childhood music education, Music Learning Theory. Maya is dedicated to using classical as a motive for social change and community building.

Learn more about Palaver Strings.