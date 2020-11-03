Dawnland LIVE Q&A Event
For decades, child welfare authorities have been removing Native American children from their homes to save them from being Indian. In Maine, the first official "truth and reconciliation commission" in the United States begins a historic investigation.
DAWNLAND goes behind-the-scenes as this historic body grapples with difficult truths, redefines reconciliation, and charts a new course for state and tribal relations.
Join film participants Penthea Burns and Esther Anne of Maine-Wabanaki REACH and TRC Convening Group/Maine Department of Health and Human Services' Martha Proulx for a live Q&A after the film.
