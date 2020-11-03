Dawnland LIVE Q&A Event

Maine-Wabanaki REACH and Upstander Project present the Emmy Award winning film DAWNLAND + live Q&A

Watch the film on Thursday, November 12 at 9:00 pm on Maine Public Television and then join an online discussion HERE.

Credit Upstander Project / Upstander Project Community members and TRC staff and volunteers dancing at Motahkmikuk, (Indian Township, Maine) on February 18, 2014.

About this Event:

Presented by Maine-Wabanaki REACH and Upstander Project

For decades, child welfare authorities have been removing Native American children from their homes to save them from being Indian. In Maine, the first official "truth and reconciliation commission" in the United States begins a historic investigation.

DAWNLAND goes behind-the-scenes as this historic body grapples with difficult truths, redefines reconciliation, and charts a new course for state and tribal relations.

Join film participants Penthea Burns and Esther Anne of Maine-Wabanaki REACH and TRC Convening Group/Maine Department of Health and Human Services' Martha Proulx for a live Q&A after the film.

Credit Upstander Project / Upstander Project Passamaquoddy Tribal Member Georgina Sappier-Richardson speaks up during a private community meeting for Passamaquoddy tribal members to share stories with the Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) at Motahkmikuk, (Indian Township, Maine) on February 18, 2014.

Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at upstanderproject.org.

All proceeds from this event support Maine-Wabanaki REACH.

Additional DAWNLAND viewing times this November:

Airing on Maine Public WORLD Channel:

Tue., Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm

Wed., Nov. 4 at 10:00 am

Sat., Nov. 7 at 11:00 pm

Sun., Nov. 8 at 10:00 am

Airing on Maine Public Television:

Thur., Nov. 12 at 9:00 pm

Sat. Nov. 14 at 2:00 pm