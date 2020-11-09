© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Darlin' Corey Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

Maine Public
Published November 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST
Darlin Corey folk music duo
Darlin' Corey folk music duo

Bluegrass, old-time, and folk duo Darlin’ Corey put on a Zoom concert on November 5.

Matt Shipman and Erica Brown feature a delightful blend of vocal harmonies accompanied by fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitars. From thoughtful original and traditional songs as well as carefully chosen covers, and traditional instrumentals from Maine, Canada, Southern Appalachia and Ireland, they play a diverse and unique Americana mix of bluegrass, old time and folk.

darlincorey.com
youtube.com
facebook.com/DarlinCorey

Related Content
750_Tiny_Screen_Brown_Bag_logo.jpg
  1. Maine Public's Tiny Screen Concert Series/Brown Bag Edition