Darlin' Corey Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

Bluegrass, old-time, and folk duo Darlin’ Corey put on a Zoom concert on November 5.

Matt Shipman and Erica Brown feature a delightful blend of vocal harmonies accompanied by fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitars. From thoughtful original and traditional songs as well as carefully chosen covers, and traditional instrumentals from Maine, Canada, Southern Appalachia and Ireland, they play a diverse and unique Americana mix of bluegrass, old time and folk.

