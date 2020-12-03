© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spencer Albee Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

Maine Public
Published December 3, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST
Spencer Albee

On November 24, Spencer Albee performed a Tiny Screen Concert Brown Bag Edition concert from the stage of the State Theatre in Portland.

Spencer Albee has been involved in the Portland music scene since the mid-90s when he joined the renowned group Rustic Overtones on keyboard. After leaving the band Albee gained a following as a solo performer playing gigs and releasing albums under various names.

Albee is perhaps best known for his Beatles tribute show "Spencer Albee & Friends" which began in 2002.

Related Content
750_Tiny_Screen_Brown_Bag_logo.jpg
  1. Maine Public's Tiny Screen Concert Series/Brown Bag Edition