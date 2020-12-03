Spencer Albee Tiny Screen Concert - Brown Bag Edition

On November 24, Spencer Albee performed a Tiny Screen Concert Brown Bag Edition concert from the stage of the State Theatre in Portland.

Spencer Albee has been involved in the Portland music scene since the mid-90s when he joined the renowned group Rustic Overtones on keyboard. After leaving the band Albee gained a following as a solo performer playing gigs and releasing albums under various names.

Albee is perhaps best known for his Beatles tribute show "Spencer Albee & Friends" which began in 2002.