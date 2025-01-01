Jo-Jo Rhymes Against the Tide
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 30 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 31 at 1:30 am
Sat., November 1 at 2:30 pm
Sun., November 2 at 4:30 pm
Seized by a ferocious mid-life crisis, a man seeks counsel from his poetic niece, whose unflinching rhymes shepherd an experience of mujo- the Zen principle of the impermanence of all things.
This film was produced by LePage Creatives.