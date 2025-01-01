Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
Jo-Jo Rhymes Against the Tide

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 30 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 31 at 1:30 am
Sat., November 1 at 2:30 pm
Sun., November 2 at 4:30 pm
A still from Jo-Jo Rhymes Against the Tide: Two felted puppets and a felted dog sit on a porch, talking.

Seized by a ferocious mid-life crisis, a man seeks counsel from his poetic niece, whose unflinching rhymes shepherd an experience of mujo- the Zen principle of the impermanence of all things.

This film was produced by LePage Creatives.