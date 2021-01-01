Live Streaming
What are the direct stream URLs so that I can listen through any player?
For those of you who wish to stream directly, here are the stream URLs for all Maine Public live streams:
Maine Public Radio:
https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEAFM.mp3
Maine Public Classical:
https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEA_CLASSICAL.mp3 (mono)
https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEA_CLASSICAL_ADP.aac (stereo)
In Tune:
https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/INTUNE.mp3 (mono)
https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/INTUNE_ADP.aac (stereo)
Maine Public Television viewers can watch a live stream here:
https://www.mainepublic.org/watch-maine-public-television-live-stream