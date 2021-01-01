Live Streaming

What are the direct stream URLs so that I can listen through any player?

For those of you who wish to stream directly, here are the stream URLs for all Maine Public live streams:

Maine Public Radio:

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEAFM.mp3



Maine Public Classical:

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEA_CLASSICAL.mp3 (mono)

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WMEA_CLASSICAL_ADP.aac (stereo)



In Tune:

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/INTUNE.mp3 (mono)

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/INTUNE_ADP.aac (stereo)

Maine Public Television viewers can watch a live stream here:

https://www.mainepublic.org/watch-maine-public-television-live-stream

