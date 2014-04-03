Narrow Gauge Railroad Takes Step to Leave Portland

The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad says it will have a new place to run its trains.

Thursday's Portland Daily Sun reports Central Maine Power is ready to donate a two-mile strip of land in Gray that the railroad could use to lay track. The paper also says there would be enough room at Gray Plaza for the museum to put up a building larger than its existing exhibit space on the Portland waterfront. The railroad has operated along a former rail bed that runs along the base of Portland's Eastern Promenade and along the waterfront to the city's Ocean Gateway cruise ship terminal.