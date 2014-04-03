© 2021 Maine Public
Narrow Gauge Railroad Takes Step to Leave Portland

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published April 3, 2014 at 10:13 AM EDT
The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad says it will have a new place to run its trains.

Thursday's Portland Daily Sun reports Central Maine Power is ready to donate a two-mile strip of land in Gray that the railroad could use to lay track. The paper also says there would be enough room at Gray Plaza for the museum to put up a building larger than its existing exhibit space on the Portland waterfront. The railroad has operated along a former rail bed that runs along the base of Portland's Eastern Promenade and along the waterfront to the city's Ocean Gateway cruise ship terminal.

Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
See stories by Irwin Gratz