Brunswick police have identified the two adults and one child who were killed in a car crash on Route 1 Friday afternoon

50-year-old Anthony Astor and his wife, 43-year-old Dawn Astor of Topsham died, along with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Eleina Astor, also of Topsham.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says that Eleina's 4-year-old brother, Carson, survived the accident and is doing well physically.

The crash remains under investigation.