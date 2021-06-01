Maine Turnpike Traffic Up 66% From Last Year, Still Down From Pre-Pandemic Levels

Traffic on the Maine Turnpike during Memorial Day Weekend didn't quite return to pre-pandemic levels, but was still up noticeably compared to last year.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is reporting about 940,000 transactions from Friday to Monday, a more than 66% increase from last year. Yet that was down about 7% from record-breaking numbers two years ago.

Turnpike officials say there weren't noticeable backups coming into the state, but large traffic jams were reported from the state line to Kennebunk on Monday morning.