Maine

Maine Turnpike Traffic Up 66% From Last Year, Still Down From Pre-Pandemic Levels

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Traffic on the Maine Turnpike during Memorial Day Weekend didn't quite return to pre-pandemic levels, but was still up noticeably compared to last year.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is reporting about 940,000 transactions from Friday to Monday, a more than 66% increase from last year. Yet that was down about 7% from record-breaking numbers two years ago.

Turnpike officials say there weren't noticeable backups coming into the state, but large traffic jams were reported from the state line to Kennebunk on Monday morning.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
