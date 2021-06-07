© 2021 Maine Public
Planned tower maintenance is affecting the following broadcast transmitters: WMEH-FM 90.9 & Bangor Classical 106.1.
Maine Warden Service: 2 Men Presumed Drowned In Messalonskee Lake

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published June 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

Two young men, age 21 and 19, are presumed drowned today according to the Maine Warden Service.

The pair was swimming with two other friends off a pontoon boat on Messalonskee Lake.

According to authorities, a gust of wind pushed the pontoon boat away from the swimmers. Two of the men were able to swim to the boat, but the other two went under and never resurfaced.

The incident follows another drowning yesterday, when 38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland fell into the Saco River at Buxton.

Maine
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
