Maine Warden Service: 2 Men Presumed Drowned In Messalonskee Lake

Two young men, age 21 and 19, are presumed drowned today according to the Maine Warden Service.

The pair was swimming with two other friends off a pontoon boat on Messalonskee Lake.

According to authorities, a gust of wind pushed the pontoon boat away from the swimmers. Two of the men were able to swim to the boat, but the other two went under and never resurfaced.

The incident follows another drowning yesterday, when 38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland fell into the Saco River at Buxton.