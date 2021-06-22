© 2021 Maine Public
Maine New Home Sales Rose 28% in May, Averaging 6 Days On Market

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
Home sales in Maine continued their brisk pace last month.

Sales rose by 28% in the state in May, compared to the year before. Prices were also up by nearly the same amount. The median sales price in Maine was $305,000 last month.

The Maine Association of Realtors says houses continue to go in just a matter of days, with the average house on the market for only six days in May. That's compared to 17 days in 2020.

Maine's rural counties are seeing some of the biggest sales jumps, with home sales rising by more than 60% in Hancock, Aroostook and Washington Counties.

