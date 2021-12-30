Auburn hotels are filling up ahead of the city's New Year's Eve celebration

The City of Auburn is welcoming residents from all over the state to its New Year's celebration. New Year's Auburn started in 2019 to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary and has always been held outdoors. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said the event can accommodate up to 5,000 revelers with adequate social distancing, and hotel bookings indicate visitors are coming to celebrate.

"As mayor I'm exciting to have Auburn and everyone in southern and central Maine come to ring in the New Year. If our hotel bookings are any indication, our hotels are full and that's never happened on New Year's Eve before," Levesque said.

Levesque said the city will have plenty of sanitation stations and open-sided eating and warming tents throughout the downtown. He suggested revelers plan to wear masks or scarves to be comfortable because it will be cold outside.