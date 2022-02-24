© 2022 Maine Public
Maine

Legislators recommend a bill to create a 'Maine Space Corporation'

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published February 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST

A legislative committee is recommending a bill to create a "Maine Space Corporation." The corporation would be a public-private partnership to help companies get into the outer-space business.

The bill is designed, in part, to help bluShift Aerospace, the Brunswick-based company that has developed a biofuel-powered rocket. It staged a successful launch last year and is hoping to fly a bigger rocket later this year. To do that, it needs a waterfront launch site. It's found one in Jonespsort, but a survey completed by a town committee found 80% of respondents opposed rocket launches.

The town will work to craft an ordinance to minimize the impact of such launches, with a vote scheduled at Jonesport's town meeting next month.

