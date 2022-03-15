New federal budget will likely include funding for BIW to build a DDG-51 destroyer

Maine Senator Susan Collins has helped restore $1.6 billion dollars to a pending federal budget to ensure funding for a Bath Iron Works contract to build one of the U.S. Navy's next two DDG-51 destroyers.

President Joe Biden's initial omnibus budget proposal would have funded only one of the destroyers, creating uncertainty about whether BIW or competitor Huntington-Ingalls would be first in line.

In a press statement, Collins says it was an "unwise" choice that signaled weakness to China and Russia, while the Navy had identified restoring the destroyer funding as its top unfunded priority.

Biden is expected to sign the budget on Tuesday.