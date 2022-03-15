© 2022 Maine Public
New federal budget will likely include funding for BIW to build a DDG-51 destroyer

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
Stealth Destroyer
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson, far right, is docked at Bath Iron Works on the Kennebec River, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Maine Senator Susan Collins has helped restore $1.6 billion dollars to a pending federal budget to ensure funding for a Bath Iron Works contract to build one of the U.S. Navy's next two DDG-51 destroyers.

President Joe Biden's initial omnibus budget proposal would have funded only one of the destroyers, creating uncertainty about whether BIW or competitor Huntington-Ingalls would be first in line.

In a press statement, Collins says it was an "unwise" choice that signaled weakness to China and Russia, while the Navy had identified restoring the destroyer funding as its top unfunded priority.

Biden is expected to sign the budget on Tuesday.

Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
