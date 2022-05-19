Maine Army National Guard 120th Regional Support Group deploys to Poland

The Maine Army National Guard 120th Regional Support Group is heading to Poland for a yearlong deployment to support U.S. Army Units training in eastern Europe. The Department of Defense said the initiative, called Operation Atlantic Resolve, is aimed at building readiness and bonds between ally and partner militaries through training exercises. Major Carl Lamb, Spokesman for the Maine National Guard, said even with the war going on in Ukraine the 80 soldiers going are ready to fulfill their mission.

"We all know that when we join the military there is a possibility that we could be in harm's way. The morale of this group is high....they're excited to do their part," Lamb said.

A sendoff and ceremony for the unit is being held at University of Maine in Orono this afternoon. The 120th Regional Support Unit will be in Poland for about a year, providing logistical support for the U.S. Army training units that rotate in and out of Poland.