Celebrations across Maine mark Memorial Day with traditional activities

All around Maine, there were traditional expressions of appreciation for the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Gov. Janet Mills had ordered flags to half-staff for the day. She was to march in a Memorial Day parade in Sanford and deliver remarks at a veteran's cemetery in Springvale.

In Portland, there was the traditional parade down Congress Street, this year featuring a 101-year-old veteran of World War II as the Grand Marshall, public safety marchers, costumed superheroes, and a marching band.

In a ceremony at Monument Square, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce spoke of the importance of the day. Wreaths were laid at the base of Our Lady of Victory statue, and there was a gun salute to those who've been lost and the playing of Taps.

Similar events were held all around the state to honor Maine's and the nation's war dead.