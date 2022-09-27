Freeport school officials say body found during search is teenager missing since Thursday

A Freeport teenager who has been missing since Thursday has been found deceased, school officials announced Tuesday.

Freeport Police Department via Facebook / Theo Ferrara

In a letter to the RSU 5 community, Superintendent Jean Skorapa extended condolences to the family and friends of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara.

Skorapa said the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support for all students and staff and the high school cafeteria will remain open until 9 p.m. for students who want to gather.

Ferrara was last seen walking along Flying Point Road near his home. His disappearance prompted an extensive search.

At around noon Tuesday the Maine Marine Patrol discovered a body in Maquoit Bay during an aerial search of the area. Freeport police have scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m.

