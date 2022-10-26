Maine National Guard members to be deployed overseas in February

A Maine Army National Guard aviation unit from Bangor will be deployed overseas next year.

The National Guard announced Tuesday that the 36-member unit will support two operations: one that maintains a presence in Southwest Asia and the other whose mission is to defeat ISIS.

The Maine unit will leave in February and is expected to support U.S. operations abroad for roughly one year.

The last deployment for an Army aviation unit from Maine was in 2018 to support operations in Afghanistan.

