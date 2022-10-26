© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine National Guard members to be deployed overseas in February

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Members of the Maine National Guard arrive for orientation an empty wing at Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine. The Guard will work as nursing assistants, helping to open a swing bed unit of the hospital that has been closed due to a nursing shortage.

A Maine Army National Guard aviation unit from Bangor will be deployed overseas next year.

The National Guard announced Tuesday that the 36-member unit will support two operations: one that maintains a presence in Southwest Asia and the other whose mission is to defeat ISIS.

The Maine unit will leave in February and is expected to support U.S. operations abroad for roughly one year.

The last deployment for an Army aviation unit from Maine was in 2018 to support operations in Afghanistan.

Tags
Maine Maine Army National Guard
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight