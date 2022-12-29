© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

20-year veteran tapped to lead Maine State Police

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST
Major William Ross.jpg
maine.gov
Maj. William Ross

A Maine State Police veteran has been nominated to serve as the unit's next leader.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that she plans to nominate Maj. William Ross, who joined the Maine State Police in 2002 and now serves as an operations major. Mills says Ross' years of experience will help lead Maine State Police into the future.

Ross would replace Col. John Cote, who retired earlier this year. Ross's nomination will have to be reviewed by a legislative committee, and confirmed by the Maine Senate.

Maine
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg