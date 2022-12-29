20-year veteran tapped to lead Maine State Police

A Maine State Police veteran has been nominated to serve as the unit's next leader.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that she plans to nominate Maj. William Ross, who joined the Maine State Police in 2002 and now serves as an operations major. Mills says Ross' years of experience will help lead Maine State Police into the future.

Ross would replace Col. John Cote, who retired earlier this year. Ross's nomination will have to be reviewed by a legislative committee, and confirmed by the Maine Senate.