Auburn man killed crossing road with bicycle

A 20-year-old man died Thursday in Auburn after being struck by an SUV while pushing his bike across a road.

The Auburn Police Department says the man, who was from Auburn, was crossing Minot Avenue near Western Avenue at around 3 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine says the intersection was also the site of two nonfatal crashes in 2021 and 2017, one involving a pedestrian and one involving a bike.

Executive Director Jean Sideris says the area has been identified by the state Department of Transportation as a priority location to improve pedestrian safety, and the death this week underscores the need for changes.