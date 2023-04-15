© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Train with hazardous materials derails and catches fire north of Moosehead Lake

Associated Press
Published April 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
336663660_622848359288359_1739958235305156380_n.jpg
Rockwood Fire & Rescue
A flaming train derailment north of Rockwood on Saturday.

ROCKWOOD, Maine — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents "to stay clear!” It was unclear whether there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a photo that accompanied the Facebook post, it appears that about four rail cars derailed. A small fire can be seen, with black smoke wafting across what looks to be snow-covered forest.

Somerset County Emergency Management and 911 Director Michael Smith confirmed that the derailment had occurred and that multiple state and local responders were on the scene. He said more details would be provided later in the afternoon.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It's near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involvinghazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

