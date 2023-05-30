© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine high school graduation rates climb slightly

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
Graduates of Lawrence High School celebrate during a graduation car parade, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass.
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Graduates of Lawrence High School celebrate during a graduation car parade, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. Commencement ceremonies across the state have been cancelled or altered due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

High school student graduation rates in Maine rebounded slightly last year after a decline during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2019 to 2021, the statewide percentage fell from about 88% to 86%, then inched up to 86.1% last year.

Education officials say that the pandemic has affected many academic measures, from test scores and attendance to graduation rates.

Schools have used federal funds in recent years on more tutoring and mental health support.

