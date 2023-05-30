Maine high school graduation rates climb slightly

High school student graduation rates in Maine rebounded slightly last year after a decline during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2019 to 2021, the statewide percentage fell from about 88% to 86%, then inched up to 86.1% last year.

Education officials say that the pandemic has affected many academic measures, from test scores and attendance to graduation rates.

Schools have used federal funds in recent years on more tutoring and mental health support.