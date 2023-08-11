Knox County dispatch center expected to close due to staffing shortages

Knox County is expected to close its public safety dispatch center because of staffing shortages.

The Knox County Regional Communications Center is budgeted for 10 dispatchers, but only has four, Andrew Hart, county administrator, told commissioners at a meeting Thursday evening. County officials said one or two other dispatchers are also expected to leave soon.

The county will instead rely on the Waldo County Regional Communications Center to answer 911 calls and direct them to appropriate local public safety office. Local public safety officers said at Thursday's commissioner meeting that dispatchers are leaving because the pay is too low and they're working too many hours.

"One of your dispatchers, from what I understand, made $172,000 last year with overtime," said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. "That's a lot of hours."

Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Adam Miceli said the problem became worse during the pandemic.

"As soon as we started losing people at a faster rate, and these folks started working exorbitant amounts of overtime, that immediately puts stress on them, and immediately makes them want to go somewhere else," he said.

County officials said they believe the center could eventually reopen, especially if pay raises are approved for dispatchers. Until then, local public safety officers warned that their response times may be slower under the new arrangement with Waldo County dispatch.