Great Falls Balloon Festival pilots are keeping a close eye on the weather this weekend

Hot-air balloon pilots at the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast as the event gets underway this weekend.

The 6 a.m. Friday launch was grounded, but pilots showed off their balloons on the ground.

Andre Boucher, the pilot of A&A Balloon Rides of Salem, New Hampshire, says all pilots gather before each launch to discuss safety and whether to go up.

"We have a briefing before we go to the field and set up. We can still change our mind, if the wind changes or picks up or we see thunderstorms heading our way. We can change our mind and pack everything back up before we take off," he said.

Boucher expects to take 9 passengers up for rides at each of the remaining five launches, which occur at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Ticketholders who can't reschedule their rides will get a full refund if balloons are grounded for weather.

The festival is held at Simard-Payne Memorial Park and is expected to draw as many as 100,000 visitors.