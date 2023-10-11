Maine teen among 15 across US honored at White House for International Day of the Girl

A Maine teen from Yarmouth is among a handful of young women who were honored at the White House Wednesday as part of the International Day of the Girl.

18-year-old Leela Marie Hidier is a climate justice activist and author of the award-winning novel "Changes in the Weather." The book is about four teenagers displaced by climate change. According to the White House, Hidier aspires to become an educator and to use art as a form of activism.

First Lady Jill Biden honored 15 teens from across the US for the first-ever 'Girls Leading Change' celebration.

