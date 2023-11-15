Maine seeing a rise in fire fatalities this year

Maine has had 23 fire fatalities so far this year, outpacing the number for all of last year, and approaching the record of 27 set two years ago.

State Fire Marshal Richard McCarthy said investigators expect a jump in fire deaths between November and February. But there was a spike of eight fatalities in May, and McCarthy said there have been another eight so far this month.

"It does stretch us a little thin sometimes," he said. "We are going to be adding three new investigators, hopefully the first of the year we'll have those folks on and up and running, which will make it a little easier. But still, it's a small office and we have a big state."

Many cases are still under investigation, and McCarthy's office is trying to determine the causes behind the spike in fatalities. And he said most people underestimate just how quickly fires can spread within a home.

"Get out of the house, and everybody should know what their plan is. And then call 911," McCarthy said. "And at that point, you're out and you're safe, and that is what we're interested in."

Home fires tend to spike during the winter months, as some Mainers rely on wood or makeshift space heaters to keep warm. And McCarthy said many homes still don't have working smoke detectors, despite state fire code requirements that date back to 1976.

The fire marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the latest house fire, which occurred Monday on Long Island. One family member was able to leave the home and call for help, investigators said. But the homeowner, Thomas Johnson, did not make it out of the house.