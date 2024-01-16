Janet Mills asks President Joe Biden for formal disaster declaration for December storm

Gov. Janet Mills is asking President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in Maine for the Dec. 18 storm that caused severe flooding.

It left behind an estimated $20 million in damage to public infrastructure, which Mills says is an amount beyond Maine's ability to address.

If Biden approves the request, Maine would receive federal funds to help repair roads, bridges, public buildings and other infrastructure across 10 counties.

In a separate request, Mills is asking for individual assistance for families in central and western counties who experienced property damage from the storm.

Mills says the hardest hit areas were low-income communities, and their ability to recover is hampered by a lack of alternative housing options, skilled contractors and cost.

The request does not include damage from last week's storms that caused historic flooding along the coast, which the state is currently assessing.