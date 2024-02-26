State officials unveil new 'Pine Tree' design for Maine license plates

State officials have unveiled a new design to replace Maine's chickadee license plate next year.

The new "Pine Tree" design includes elements of Maine's original 1901 state flag, with a blue star in the upper-left hand corner and a pine tree on the left side. An alternate plate can be chosen with a blue-and-green color palette, but without the star and pine tree.

The designs were approved in a law passed by the Legislature last year. State police voiced their support for the change, saying that some current plates are more than two decades old, and degraded and difficult to read.

The Secretary of State's office will begin issuing the new plates in May 2025.

