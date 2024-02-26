© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

State officials unveil new 'Pine Tree' design for Maine license plates

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
The new "pine tree" Maine license plate design.
1 of 2  — New Maine standard issue plate - Pine Tree.png
The new "pine tree" Maine license plate design.
Maine Secretary of State
An alternate, unadorned version of the new Maine license plate design.
2 of 2  — New Maine standard issue plate - plain.png
An alternate, unadorned version of the new Maine license plate design.
Maine Secretary of State

State officials have unveiled a new design to replace Maine's chickadee license plate next year.

The new "Pine Tree" design includes elements of Maine's original 1901 state flag, with a blue star in the upper-left hand corner and a pine tree on the left side. An alternate plate can be chosen with a blue-and-green color palette, but without the star and pine tree.

The designs were approved in a law passed by the Legislature last year. State police voiced their support for the change, saying that some current plates are more than two decades old, and degraded and difficult to read.

The Secretary of State's office will begin issuing the new plates in May 2025.
Maine
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg