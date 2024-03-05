© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Patricia Collins, trailblazer and mother of Susan Collins, dies at 96

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:48 PM EST
Patricia Collins
Susan Collins via Facebook
Patricia Collins

Patricia Collins, the mother of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has died.

Pat Collins moved to the state to attend the University of Maine. She later became the first female chair of the university system's Board of Trustees, as well as the first female mayor of Caribou, where she lived the rest of her life.

She held several other public service positions, including on Maine Public Broadcasting Network's advisory committee, and was elected to the Maine Women's Hall of Fame in 2005.

Pat Collins was 96. She's survived by her six children.
Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight