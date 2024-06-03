Two ballfields in Auburn dedicated to Lewiston shooting victims

Two ballfields in Auburn's Pettengill Park were dedicated Sunday in honor of two of the victims of the Lewiston mass shootings last October that claimed 18 lives at a bar and a bowling alley.

Auburn city officials joined family and friends of Joe Walker and Tricia Asselin for a short ceremony and the unveiling of signs naming the two ballfields for each of them.

Both had been active in softball. And both were beloved by their friends and coworkers — Walker as the manager at Schemengee's Bar and Grille and Asselin at Just in Time Recreation.

"I'm proud. I'm proud that my son's name is on one of them. I'm also proud for the young lady. I feel like I could cry myself to sleep right now but I'm gonna keep that in and maybe later I will, you know?" said Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, Joe Walker's dad.

Leroy Walker, who worked as the city's park superintendent for many years, says his son grew up playing on these very softball fields that never had a name until now.

Bobbi Nichols was with Asselin, her sister, at the bowling alley where the first shootings occurred.

"And it's been very hard. Today is one of the few great days that happened and I'm very blessed to be here for her in the revealing of this sign. It means a lot to me and it means everything to my sister," she said.

Nichols said Asselin excelled at softball. But more important, she said her sister was a generous person who was always trying to make other people's lives better, and that's how she hopes she'll be remembered.