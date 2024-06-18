You can ignore the cellphone alert, Maine's 911 system is functioning normally

An unknown number of Mainers received cellphone notifications on Tuesday that 911 services were down throughout the state. But the Maine Department of Public Safety says the alert can be safely disregarded, and that Maine's 911 system is up and running.

The Department says officials in Massachusetts — which actually is experiencing a statewide 911 system outage — mistakenly sent the alert to neighboring states.

Maine later sent out an additional alert clarifying the situation.

The mistaken alert is being investigated by FEMA.