You can ignore the cellphone alert, Maine's 911 system is functioning normally

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:26 PM EDT

An unknown number of Mainers received cellphone notifications on Tuesday that 911 services were down throughout the state. But the Maine Department of Public Safety says the alert can be safely disregarded, and that Maine's 911 system is up and running.

The Department says officials in Massachusetts — which actually is experiencing a statewide 911 system outage — mistakenly sent the alert to neighboring states.

Maine later sent out an additional alert clarifying the situation.

The mistaken alert is being investigated by FEMA.
Maine
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
