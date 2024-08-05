Maine State Flag Redesign contest winner announced

The winner of the Maine State Flag Redesign Contest was announced Monday by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. A design submitted by Adam Lemire of Gardiner was chosen as the model for the new potential flag.

More than 400 submissions were made to the contest, including submissions from 42 states and from outside of the U.S.

“I am delighted by the number and quality of the submissions and the myriad of creative ways that everyone interpreted the law,” said Secretary Bellows. “It is important to note that most of the designs meet the letter of the law and will continue to represent our state, the Pine Tree State, beautifully in homes and dooryards on caps, flags and more.”

The flag question will be Question 5 on the statewide ballot this fall, asking voters to choose between the current flag or the newly designed pine tree flag. No design will be pictured on the ballot itself.

