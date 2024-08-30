Brunswick residents seek answers after hazardous PFAS firefighting foam spill

Brunswick residents sought answers Thursday night at a public forum on last week’s spill of toxic firefighting foam containing PFAS at the former Brunswick Naval Airbase site.

Emily Baisden who lives nearby says the spill didn’t surprise her, given that the federal government had previously deemed the area a Superfund hazardous cleanup site.

"We know there’s a lot of toxic chemicals, and we know there’s the potential for that happening. There’s a lot of those bunkers in areas that still contain that stuff. Be nice for that to get cleaned up and taken care of so it doesn’t happen again. But not so much surprised," she says.

On Aug. 19, a faulty fire suppression system accidentally discharged 1,450 gallons of foam concentrate at the Brunswick Landing development site. The foam spilled into the nearby waterways and polluted the waters and soil with harmful PFAS forever chemicals.

Brunswick state legislators Rep. Daniel Ankeles (D-Brunswick) and Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland) participated in the panel. Both said they expect action in Augusta in the next legislative session. Brunswick Town councilors say they will respond to the spill at their next meeting.

One common concern was people worried about exposure to PFAS in the air while exercising outdoors. State toxicologist Dr. Andy Smith says he believes residents are safe.

"I’m not seeing that level of risk here, unless you’re somebody who’s eating fish," said Dr. Smith, "then I would be really concerned for most waters. Hopefully nobody is."

Maine DEP officials say they’re taking samples at 19 different sites, including the Brunswick sewer system, along the Androscoggin River, and by the outlet of Harpswell Cove. Some residents criticized the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.