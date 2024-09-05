Portland city council votes to divest from companies doing business with Israel

Portland's city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday night calling for the city to divest from companies involved in weapons sales and other business in Israel, in response to the war in Gaza.

The resolution drew several hours of emotional testimony from residents of a variety of backgrounds and political views.

One Portland resident, who introduced herself as Soraya, said as a Palestinian-American, she sees the measure as a way to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"This resolution will bring hope that, one day, Palestinian lives will be valued, not only here in Portland, but throughout the world," Soraya said.

Others, including Julie Krasne, spoke in opposition to the resolution, arguing it was not a matter for the city to take a position on.

"It is not the duty of this council to declare sides or, frankly, to express any opinion regarding this longstanding international conflict," Krasne said. "Passage of the resolution would increase polarization fracture our already divided community."

The city's finance director, Brendan O'Connell, said the city will comply with the resolution. But he added that "no divestment is expected to occur. Our investments and investment strategy will not be impacted. We do not directly hold any of the investments per the resolution's 'at minimum divestment list' in our general fund."

Regardless of the financial impact, Mayor Mark Dion said he supported the measure as a way to send a message.

"I don't harbor any fantasy that we're changing the economic playing field for those who invest in providing arms and supplies to the effort in Gaza. The reason I'm voting yes [is] because I think it's important that we say it's enough, and to send a signal," he said. "Maybe it encourages one of our federal delegations to speak up and say what needs to be said."

The resolution also urges the city manager to bar future investment in the list of about 80 companies, and in any entity "complicit in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and occupation of Palestine."

Some of the companies on the divestment list — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman — are among those identified by the United Nations as being involved in the transfer of weapons to Israel, possibly in "serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian laws."