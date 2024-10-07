Dover-Foxcroft YMCA closing for good

The YMCA in Dover-Foxcroft is closing its doors for good this month.

The Piscataquis Regional YMCA Board of Directors said the decision is based on increasing operational costs and declining memberships and public funds.

The pool will shut down immediately, and other services will stop over the next few weeks. Membership dues will be prorated and refunded, the board said.

All memberships will be honored at the Old Town- Orono YMCA, which is about an hour's drive from the Dover-Foxcroft gym. The YMCA in Manchester was the last to close two years ago.