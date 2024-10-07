© 2024 Maine Public

Dover-Foxcroft YMCA closing for good

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 7, 2024 at 1:46 PM EDT
The Piscataquis Regional YMCA Board of Directors announced that YMCA operations at 48 Park Street in Dover-Foxcroft will be closing no later than Nov. 1.
Stuart Hedstorm
/
via BDN
The YMCA in Dover-Foxcroft is closing its doors for good this month.

The Piscataquis Regional YMCA Board of Directors said the decision is based on increasing operational costs and declining memberships and public funds.

The pool will shut down immediately, and other services will stop over the next few weeks. Membership dues will be prorated and refunded, the board said.

All memberships will be honored at the Old Town- Orono YMCA, which is about an hour's drive from the Dover-Foxcroft gym. The YMCA in Manchester was the last to close two years ago.
