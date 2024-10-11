© 2024 Maine Public

Seven Lisbon High School football players suspended over alleged hazing incident

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Lisbon High School has suspended seven players from its football team for their involvement in an alleged hazing incident.

Lisbon High School Superintendent Richard Green said the school became aware of new hazing allegations a week ago. He declined to provide details, except that the alleged incident occurred on campus.

Green said the allegations prompted school officials to hire a Portland law firm to investigate. Lisbon police are also conducting their own investigation.

The Lisbon High football team has had to forfeit two games so far this season.
