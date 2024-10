Three people died in a car crash in Raymond Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Gregory Logue of Windham was driving a truck erratically and crossed the centerline on Egypt Road shortly after 11 a.m. and struck another car head-on.

The occupants of the car, Tamara and Arthur Harmon of Raymond, both 80 years old, died in the crash, as did Logue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.