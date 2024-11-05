© 2024 Maine Public

Maine hit by rash of 'swatting' calls targeting high schools on Election Day

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST
Maine State Police

As Maine voters go to the polls, several high schools in the state have been targeted by so-called "swatting" incidents, according to Maine State Police. That's when bogus calls to police claim the presence of an active shooter, and are designed to generate a disruptive police response.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says none of the calls have disrupted voting. In one case, a call was directed at Noble High School in North Berwick, which is not a polling location.

A Facebook post says Noble High School "initiated crisis procedures" and students will be dismissed once first responders secure the building's perimeter, though school authorities believe the call was a hoax.
