Maine hit by rash of 'swatting' calls targeting high schools on Election Day

As Maine voters go to the polls, several high schools in the state have been targeted by so-called "swatting" incidents, according to Maine State Police. That's when bogus calls to police claim the presence of an active shooter, and are designed to generate a disruptive police response.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says none of the calls have disrupted voting. In one case, a call was directed at Noble High School in North Berwick, which is not a polling location.

A Facebook post says Noble High School "initiated crisis procedures" and students will be dismissed once first responders secure the building's perimeter, though school authorities believe the call was a hoax.