More than 50 dogs rescued from inhumane conditions in Norridgewock

The State of Maine Animal Welfare Program removed more than 50 Shih Tzu dogs from a home in Norridgewock after they were found living in inhumane conditions in late October.

It was initially reported that about 20 dogs were living in the house but when officials arrived, they found almost double the number of dogs and some cats in the residence.

Matt Blanchard, a spokesman for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said the 23 dogs brought to their shelter were in varying conditions but all have stabilized in the last month.

"We have 23 animals that need to, at bare minimum, be spay and neutered, be vaccinated, be microchipped, and then on top of that, address whatever other medical needs that they might have," Blanchard said.

Blanchard anticipates that the first of these Shih Tzus will be available for adoption later this week but warns that because of their background, they may be more work than a typical rescue.

"We're already getting a ton of interest in adopting these Shih Tzus, and it's great, but we're really stressing to people that they are going to be a lot of work. They have been through a lot of trauma," says Blanchard.

The Animal Welfare Society and Midcoast Humane also took in some of the animals.