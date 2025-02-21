Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Covered bridge in Gorham reopens after last year's collapse

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Babb's Bridge between Gorham and Windham has been fully repaired after an overweight dump truck crashed through the floorboards in late summer 2024.
Courtesy of the Maine Department of Transportation
Babb's Bridge between Gorham and Windham has been fully repaired after an overweight dump truck crashed through the floorboards in late summer 2024.

Babb's Bridge, which connects Gorham and Windham, is back open.

The wooden covered bridge collapsed last summer when an overweight dump truck crashed through the floorboards.

The Maine Department of Transportation initially predicted the bridge wouldn't reopen until the spring, because the lumber needed to repair it had to be milled to match specific dimensions. But a Maine DOT spokesperson said crews finished the work Thursday, earlier than expected. The structural damage was repaired, and DOT crews also replaced the bridge deck and decorative doors.

Babbs Bridge was first built in 1840. An exact replica was installed after the original was destroyed by fire in the early 1970s.
