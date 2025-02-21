Covered bridge in Gorham reopens after last year's collapse

Babb's Bridge, which connects Gorham and Windham, is back open.

The wooden covered bridge collapsed last summer when an overweight dump truck crashed through the floorboards.

The Maine Department of Transportation initially predicted the bridge wouldn't reopen until the spring, because the lumber needed to repair it had to be milled to match specific dimensions. But a Maine DOT spokesperson said crews finished the work Thursday, earlier than expected. The structural damage was repaired, and DOT crews also replaced the bridge deck and decorative doors.

Babbs Bridge was first built in 1840. An exact replica was installed after the original was destroyed by fire in the early 1970s.