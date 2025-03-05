Fatal pedestrian crashes in Portland already exceed last year's count

So far this year, there have been three fatal crashes involving pedestrians and motor vehicles in Portland. That already exceeds the number of fatal crashes for all of last year, as well as 2023.

Portland Police, along with AAA Northern New England, are urging drivers to slow down, and for pedestrians to use caution in crosswalks.

And earlier this week, the Portland City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on city officials to conduct a street light audit, step up police enforcement in high traffic areas and launch a public awareness campaign.

"High vehicle speeds, inadequate lighting and lack of enforcement and poor pedestrian infrastructure contribute to the dangerous conditions that put lives at risk every day," said city councilor Kate Sykes, who introduced the resolution.

The measure also calls on city officials to consider adding red light and speed cameras, among other automated enforcement tools, and to partner with local businesses to distribute reflective or high-visibility gear to pedestrians. Portland's sustainability committee is already set to work on a set of short and long-term street design and infrastructure changes that could be made to reduce pedestrian accidents.

The latest incident occurred over the weekend, when a 57-year-old man was hit by a car on Forest Avenue. As the driver tried to render aid, the pedestrian was struck again by a second vehicle and later died.