One person dead in Portland house fire

One person has died in a three-alarm house fire in Portland early Thursday morning.

The Portland Fire Department said it responded to reports of a structure fire on Olympia Street just after 1 a.m. Half an hour later, crews were forced to evacuate the building as fire conditions intensified.

Portland Fire said there were five occupants of the home. Four were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. A department spokesperson said two firefighters were injured while on duty but did not go to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m.

Olympia Street remains closed to traffic, through the surrounding roads have since reopened.

The fire is under investigation.