Police identify snowboarder who died in Sugarloaf accident

The snowboarder who died over the weekend in an accident on Sugarloaf Mountain has been identified as Kendall Willard, 63, of Kingfield, according to the state's chief medical examiner.

Willard dropped a glove while riding a Sugarloaf ski lift Saturday morning, said Carrabassett Valley Police Chief Mark Lopez.

The glove landed on a trail that was closed due to icy conditions. After leaving the ski lift, Willard snowboarded to the trail and attempted to retrieve his glove on foot. But police said Willard lost his footing and slid at least 800 feet down the trail, before hitting some trees. He was wearing a helmet, Lopez said.

Police said Willard was quickly found by ski patrol, who tried to perform live saving measures. He was pronounced dead a short while later.