Anti-Trump protestors in Wells raise concerns about police department's cooperation with ICE

Anti-Trump protestors turned out Thursday in several York County towns.

In Wells, where about 70 rallygoers gathered alongside Route 1, some spoke out against the local police department becoming the first in the state to sign a cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Cheryl Dearman Mills, who's involved with a local group that supports immigrants, said the agreement could dissuade them from reporting crimes.

"Women who may be experiencing domestic violence will be more hesitant to reach out to the police once they become aware that there will be an immediate connection to ICE," she said.

A Wells police captain has said the department would use the expanded authority to enforce federal deportation warrants without first having to call in immigration agents from as far away as Boston.

But Wells resident Mary Marra said she doesn't want the department to be associated with ICE at all.

"The way that ICE is carrying out its enforcement is so random, sometimes due process is not being followed, just a rush for deportation," Marra said.

The Wells protest was held simultaneously with rallies in half a dozen towns organized by the York County Democratic Committee.