Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Anti-Trump protestors in Wells raise concerns about police department's cooperation with ICE

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 11, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
Protestors in Wells on Thursday, April 10th, 2025. The rally was part of a county-wide series of protests organized by the York County Democratic Committee.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Protestors in Wells on Thursday, April 10th, 2025. The rally was part of a county-wide series of protests organized by the York County Democratic Committee.

Anti-Trump protestors turned out Thursday in several York County towns.

In Wells, where about 70 rallygoers gathered alongside Route 1, some spoke out against the local police department becoming the first in the state to sign a cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Cheryl Dearman Mills, who's involved with a local group that supports immigrants, said the agreement could dissuade them from reporting crimes.

"Women who may be experiencing domestic violence will be more hesitant to reach out to the police once they become aware that there will be an immediate connection to ICE," she said.

A Wells police captain has said the department would use the expanded authority to enforce federal deportation warrants without first having to call in immigration agents from as far away as Boston.

But Wells resident Mary Marra said she doesn't want the department to be associated with ICE at all.

"The way that ICE is carrying out its enforcement is so random, sometimes due process is not being followed, just a rush for deportation," Marra said.

The Wells protest was held simultaneously with rallies in half a dozen towns organized by the York County Democratic Committee.
Tags
Maine protestsPresident TrumpImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider