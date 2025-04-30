Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bye, bye, birdie: Maine's chickadee plates will be replaced with new design May 1

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
Maine Secretary of State
The new "pine tree" Maine license plate design.

After 25 years, Maine's chickadee license plates are being retired.

Starting Thursday, May 1, they'll be replaced with a design that includes a pine tree and the North Star.

Drivers of passenger cars will also have the option to choose a plain design with blue and green text and numbers and no image.

The state is replacing the chickadee plates under a 2023 law. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said many older chickadee plates are worn and faded, and the inability to read them is a safety issue.

The Secretary's office said drivers who currently have chickadee plates will receive replacements when they re-register their vehicles over the next year.

Vehicle owners who want to keep their current plate number can reserve it for $25. Forms are available on the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle website and local town offices.
