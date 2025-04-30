Bye, bye, birdie: Maine's chickadee plates will be replaced with new design May 1

After 25 years, Maine's chickadee license plates are being retired.

Starting Thursday, May 1, they'll be replaced with a design that includes a pine tree and the North Star.

Drivers of passenger cars will also have the option to choose a plain design with blue and green text and numbers and no image.

The state is replacing the chickadee plates under a 2023 law. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said many older chickadee plates are worn and faded, and the inability to read them is a safety issue.

The Secretary's office said drivers who currently have chickadee plates will receive replacements when they re-register their vehicles over the next year.

Vehicle owners who want to keep their current plate number can reserve it for $25. Forms are available on the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle website and local town offices.