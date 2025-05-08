Maine Catholics react to Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff

Members of Maine's Catholic community say they're excited that for the first time, an American will be the next pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost will take the name Leo XIV.

Father Kyle Doustou, a pastor at the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town and a chaplain at the University of Maine, said he's encouraged by how quickly cardinals chose a successor to Pope Francis.

"And to get a two-thirds majority, which is 89 votes, that is a tremendous feat," said Doustou, who is also the incoming vicar general for the Portland Diocese. "But to do so after only a few ballots — four to be precise — that's incredible."

Doustou said he's hopeful Pope Leo can serve as a bridge between Americans and Catholics around the world and people of other faiths.

The Church has a lot to learn about the new pope and his priorities, Doustou acknowledged, but he said he's encouraged by Prevost's past experience as a missionary in Peru.

"A lot of it has to focus on pursuing peace and harmony and outreach to those who are most in need and on the margins, just like Pope Francis," Doustou said.

Doustou said he's also heartened by Prevost's choice of Leo as his papal name. Pope Leo XIII, who led the Catholic Church between 1878 and 1903, wrote a manifesto about the church's social teachings, which Doustou said focused on worker's rights and justice.