Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.

State mourns loss of comfort dog

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 30, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab served as the state's first comfort dog.
Maine Department of Public Safety
Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab, joined the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in 2022.

The Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of its first comfort dog, Baxter.

Officials said Baxter died on Wednesday afternoon when the state vehicle he was in stopped running, shutting down the air conditioning.

Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab, joined the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in 2022. He was at the Bangor Regional Communications Center when he died.

Baxter’s mission was to comfort first-line responders in Maine’s three emergency communication centers.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the state vehicle that Baxter was in for possible malfunctions that caused it to stop running.
Tags
Maine Maine Department of Public Safety
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet