Thousands of new Maine license plates need to be reprinted, says Secretary of State's office

Thousands of the new Maine Pine Tree and Classic license plates need to be reprinted due to a spacing issue between the numbers and letters, according to the state.

Emily Cook, Senior Policy Director for the Secretary of State, said 3,600 pairs of plates are being reprinted and the owners of those plates are being notified by letter.

"When you're looking at your old plate and your new plate you see the spacing is different. Someone asked the question, 'Is this right? Should I be putting this on?'" Cook said.

Cook said to use the plates and stickers until a new set arrives later this summer with updated validation stickers.

The system-wide error at the manufacturer has been corrected and Cook said there will be no fiscal impact.

The letter indicates the incorrect plates should be returned to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or your municipal office.

