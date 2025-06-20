Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bus service to add runs to Bath to support BIW workers

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
A Greater Portland METRO bus pulls up to Prides Corner in Westbrook, May 16, 2018.
Troy R. Bennett
/
Bangor Daily News
A Greater Portland METRO bus pulls up to Prides Corner in Westbrook, May 16, 2018.

The Greater Portland Metro system will be extending service to Bath beginning July 7.

Spokeswoman Megan Hannan says the Breeze will make two round trips a day, primarily to serve Bath Iron Works employees.

Asked about where the idea came from, Hannan said it was a case of "chance favors being prepared."

"My colleague was in a meeting around midcoast transportation and someone from BIW was there and they were talking about the traffic and the parking problem and the things that have been known for years and he said, 'Huh. you know, I might be able to solve a piece of the problem,'" she said.

The solution emerging from that meeting is a pilot program, funded by Bath Iron Works, that will extend two runs of Metro's "Breeze" bus service. The Breeze serves Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport and Brunswick. Hannan says anyone will be able to ride; the one-way fare for the Breeze is $4.

Corrected: June 20, 2025 at 10:09 AM EDT
In an earlier version of this story, we indicated the bus rides would be free to Bath Iron Works employees. That is not true; it was incorect information from Metro.
