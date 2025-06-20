Bus service to add runs to Bath to support BIW workers

The Greater Portland Metro system will be extending service to Bath beginning July 7.

Spokeswoman Megan Hannan says the Breeze will make two round trips a day, primarily to serve Bath Iron Works employees.

Asked about where the idea came from, Hannan said it was a case of "chance favors being prepared."

"My colleague was in a meeting around midcoast transportation and someone from BIW was there and they were talking about the traffic and the parking problem and the things that have been known for years and he said, 'Huh. you know, I might be able to solve a piece of the problem,'" she said.

The solution emerging from that meeting is a pilot program, funded by Bath Iron Works, that will extend two runs of Metro's "Breeze" bus service. The Breeze serves Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport and Brunswick. Hannan says anyone will be able to ride; the one-way fare for the Breeze is $4.